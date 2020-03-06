Yesterday, after Elizabeth Warren quit the race for the Democrat nomination, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came out and took aim at all the sexism and misogyny that she thinks has taken place along the way:

Pelosi: "There's a certain element of misogyny that is there. And some of it isn't really mean-spirited, it just isn't their experience. Many of them will tell you they had a strong mom, they have strong sisters, they have strong daughters, but they have their own insecurities." pic.twitter.com/IPHu5168Se — The Hill (@thehill) March 6, 2020

With that in mind, the DNC has announced the rules for qualifying for the next debate:

Just in: The DNC announced the threshold for the next debate (March 15) and it'd be virtually impossible for Tulsi Gabbard to make it. Candidates will need 20% of all delegates awarded thus far – she has (delegate, <1%). Joe Biden vs. Bernie Sanders, alone. — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) March 6, 2020

Sorry, Rep. Gabbard — it’s just going to be Sanders and Biden this time.

New rule to ban the only woman in the race from the debate stage https://t.co/xpaN1l445w — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 6, 2020

Wow. The DNC could have written "Tulsi Gabbard isn't allowed on the debate stage" and it would have been just as subtle. https://t.co/nn4kxSNMIr — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) March 6, 2020

So the Democrats have been saying ever since Elizabeth Warren dropped out.

The DNC forcing another woman of color out https://t.co/z1FWSj4QHb — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) March 6, 2020