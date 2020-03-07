Who’s up for a clip of MSNBC’s Chris Hayes explaining why black voters cast their ballots the way they do without collapsing under the weight of the irony? Ready? Here goes:
Chris Hayes claims black voters can only be part of the Democratic Party because of "structural white supremacy" in the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/be5BY6dkDM
— Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) March 7, 2020
Here’s a shorter version of the above clip:
Whitest guy ever tells people of color how they should vote and we’re the racists?
— Jacob 57th Regiment (@CrewHopes) March 7, 2020
Funny, right?
Wait? What?
Structural white supremacists?
Yet the DNC are putting forth two old WHITE men?
This is LAUGHABLE!!! https://t.co/bWwRLM9Fwa
— DK (@Texas_Woman50) March 7, 2020
Correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t the top two presidential candidates left in the Dem primary old white men?
— Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) March 7, 2020
Fact check: TRUE. And the DNC’s rules for the next debate have prevented Tulsi Gabbard from being able to participate.
The bigotry and stereotyping that Chris practices is classic identity politics.
— Gary Giessmann (@Rhetticent) March 7, 2020
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes basically says in this clip that educated people are atheists and are Democrats while Republicans are stupid rednecks who believe in God https://t.co/XpT2oMWDR7
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 7, 2020
But Hayes is totally against stereotyping!
The Republican party was founded to end slavery. The first seven black men elected to Congress were Republicans. https://t.co/ykfYKhbcPR
— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 7, 2020
Does the rest of this panel not find his claims offensive? This is so cringy. https://t.co/PNvZ78ji2u
— Waverider (@Waverider744) March 7, 2020
The Voice of Black America: @chrislhayes https://t.co/qEjAe5Mxeg
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 7, 2020
What would they do without him?