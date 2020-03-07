Who’s up for a clip of MSNBC’s Chris Hayes explaining why black voters cast their ballots the way they do without collapsing under the weight of the irony? Ready? Here goes:

Chris Hayes claims black voters can only be part of the Democratic Party because of "structural white supremacy" in the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/be5BY6dkDM — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) March 7, 2020

Here’s a shorter version of the above clip:

Whitest guy ever tells people of color how they should vote and we’re the racists? — Jacob 57th Regiment (@CrewHopes) March 7, 2020

Funny, right?

Wait? What? Structural white supremacists? Yet the DNC are putting forth two old WHITE men? This is LAUGHABLE!!! https://t.co/bWwRLM9Fwa — DK (@Texas_Woman50) March 7, 2020

Correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t the top two presidential candidates left in the Dem primary old white men? — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) March 7, 2020

Fact check: TRUE. And the DNC’s rules for the next debate have prevented Tulsi Gabbard from being able to participate.

The bigotry and stereotyping that Chris practices is classic identity politics. — Gary Giessmann (@Rhetticent) March 7, 2020

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes basically says in this clip that educated people are atheists and are Democrats while Republicans are stupid rednecks who believe in God https://t.co/XpT2oMWDR7 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 7, 2020

But Hayes is totally against stereotyping!

The Republican party was founded to end slavery. The first seven black men elected to Congress were Republicans. https://t.co/ykfYKhbcPR — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 7, 2020

Does the rest of this panel not find his claims offensive? This is so cringy. https://t.co/PNvZ78ji2u — Waverider (@Waverider744) March 7, 2020

What would they do without him?