All we can say about the Resistance media and coronavirus reporting is that it’s come to this:
MSNBC’s @esglaude Jr. on the Coronavirus: “This may be Donald Trump’s Katrina.”@NicolleDWallace: "Let’s just lean into that for a minute … this has the makings, structurally, of the same kind of moment” pic.twitter.com/bNjTTpbmjl
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2020
More people could die, and yet they don’t seem too horrified by that thought, opting instead to focus what effect it might have on Trump? Wow.
They're really excited about the idea of people dying so they can take back control. https://t.co/QbRjdwKGY4
Seeing national media giddy at the thought of Americans dying because it could hurt Trump's re-election chances is something else
Surreal .
But don’t ever question the notion that progressives in the media care about people more than Republicans do!
We need deaths! A lot of them! Maybe this will work to take down donald trump!! Come on virus 🦠 – @NicolleDWallace #walkaway
Cheerleading for a pandemic and economic downturn. These are truly horrible people.
From the same dumbass network that can’t do basic math….
They all around stupid👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 https://t.co/Z32teO7zdp
God, they are so full of hate. We're barely a week in and they're rooting for failure to politicize. https://t.co/dQUm8OaEBr
It's like they are hoping for, and celebrating, a potentially large scale tragedy to occur😬
Full blown TDS😱 https://t.co/5rXZ3sVUmo
She is actually smiling…smiling 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ unbelievable
You'd think the left wouldn't so blatantly cheer for Americans to get sick and die just because it might help beat Trump. https://t.co/5mcQguimwn
You’d think… and yet here we are.