On “The View,” Joy Behar sought to keep her streak of political hot takes going, and she succeeded with some help from Meghan McCain.

The discussion revolved around the panel agreeing that it’s time for a female president, but Behar helped make a point:

“I would like a woman to be president in my lifetime!” — @MeghanMcCain “Maybe you should run!” — @JoyVBehar Meghan: “Would you vote for me, Joy?” Joy: … pic.twitter.com/B0lSYkhAqX — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) March 6, 2020

Behar makes the ultimate point, which of course it isn’t only about being a woman:

This is just so absolutely perfect. Joy and the Intersectionals don’t want a woman president, they want a woman who behaves exactly as they wish. Keep up the good work, @MeghanMcCain! pic.twitter.com/AOPm3tjz0i — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 6, 2020

In the same breath Joy tells @MeghanMcCain to run, but then recoils at supporting her. Wokeism is a Mind Virus. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 6, 2020

Who thinks Joy realized the point she helped make?

Joy’s reaction is proof that people don’t vote for others because of gender or race but because of views, beliefs and platforms — Kim Logerson (@kdf_kim) March 6, 2020

Joy’s face when Meghan asked her “Would you vote for me?” 😂 https://t.co/6h63r3zEyw — Ellie Holmes (@ellierosetx) March 6, 2020

We assume Behar would have the same reaction to this scenario: