Michael Bloomberg might be out of the running for the Democrat nomination, but he hasn’t stopped campaigning against Trump and living in an alternate reality:

Michael Bloomberg: "There is no doubt in my mind we would have beaten Donald Trump in November. And you know who else knows that? Donald Trump!" https://t.co/Q3fPEwmdNX pic.twitter.com/68CjC40uLI — ABC News (@ABC) March 4, 2020

Bloomberg claims that he would have beaten Trump in November and that he is “scared stiff” of him. Yeah, I’m sure would have been terrified to face a guy who spent $500 million and could only manage to win American Samoa. pic.twitter.com/ROt3koJZR5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 4, 2020

Gee, that win in American Samoa yesterday really pumped Bloomberg full of confidence!

😂 what a joke!!!! — Broby (@itsbroby) March 4, 2020

Having Money clearly doesn’t guarantee a firm grasp on reality — Grumbletonian (@PhilWaren) March 4, 2020

"We went from 1% in the polls" to "yesterday, nearly 2 million Americans" voted for us. Doing some quick math here….. https://t.co/ytzEuxJJdK — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) March 4, 2020

Congratulations to Bloomberg on his extremely hypothetical presidential election victory that’s taking place in his own mind.