Paul Krugman was closely monitoring the stock market as it took a plunge last week amid coronavirus uncertainty. Here’s what he tweeted as the Dow fell below 25,000:

Dow 25,000! — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 28, 2020

The New York Times columnist and Nobel laureate economist who predicted the markets might never recover after Trump was elected will have to tempter that excitement, because today brought with it a complete turnaround:

Dow up 1294 points today, biggest Dow point gain ever — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) March 2, 2020

Breaking: Dow Jones closes up nearly 1,300 points, or 5.1%. This marks the largest point gain in a single day. pic.twitter.com/XGjwYqsbtO — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) March 2, 2020

#MarketWrap Major indexes surge into the close, all three log new record daily point gains. DOW +1,293 points +5.09% at 26,703 NASDAQ +384 points, +4.49% at 8,952 S&P 500 +136 points, +4.60% at 3,090 — Greta Wall (@GretaLWall) March 2, 2020

And you just know there are people who are disappointed to see that bounceback.

oh no somebody please check on Paul Krugman https://t.co/Y7b9ba7Qmt — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) March 2, 2020

Now will the media report this with the vigor they reported the decline last week… — Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) March 2, 2020

That is certainly a safe bet.