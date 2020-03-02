As we told you yesterday, Pete Buttigieg ended his campaign for the Democrat nomination. Some of the chants from his crowd and a comment from at least one CNN panelist after Buttigieg dropped out has sparked a question:

Trending

Who’s up for a Buttigieg/AOC primary in 2024?

There will definitely be hype for AOC in a few years, but looking forward to a 2024 run from a candidate who dropped out well ahead of a few others says a lot, and it’s best summed up this way:

LOL! It sure seems that way.

We’re sure President Trump would approve this message.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 election2024 electionAOCDonald TrumpPete Buttigieg