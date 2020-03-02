As we told you yesterday, Pete Buttigieg ended his campaign for the Democrat nomination. Some of the chants from his crowd and a comment from at least one CNN panelist after Buttigieg dropped out has sparked a question:

So they've conceded 2020? — PreviouslyKnownAsSomeoneElse (@DryHumorDryBeef) March 2, 2020

so CNN is conceding the race to Trump? https://t.co/eY2KHH46Ep — microwave (@TwentyOneCity) March 2, 2020

Who’s up for a Buttigieg/AOC primary in 2024?

lol on CNN they are already hyping a Mayor Pete-AOC 2024 primary, noting that she would be old enough to run for president by then — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 2, 2020

🤣🤣🤣. The panelist on @CNN just said, "the crowd was chanting 2024. @AOC would be 36 and we could see a @PeteButtigieg AOC primary.

Are these people insane???? — Scott Atkins (@ScottFantasy) March 2, 2020

There will definitely be hype for AOC in a few years, but looking forward to a 2024 run from a candidate who dropped out well ahead of a few others says a lot, and it’s best summed up this way:

TRUMP IS GOING TO BE PRESIDENT FOREVER. https://t.co/OIIElimt5Y — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 2, 2020

LOL! It sure seems that way.

CNN acknowledging Trump isn't leaving until 2024. — Henry Chinaski (@ashsoles) March 2, 2020

We’re sure President Trump would approve this message.