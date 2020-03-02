Another day brings with it another Democrat candidate for president dropping out of the race, and Bernie Sanders hopes Amy Klobuchar’s supporters will join his campaign:

We don’t know how many of Klobuchar’s supporters will decide to feel the Bern, but we do know that Klobuchar isn’t going to endorse Sanders:

The timing of the announcement is notable considering tomorrow is Super Tuesday:

There’s just one more order of business:

LOL.

