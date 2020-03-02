Another day brings with it another Democrat candidate for president dropping out of the race, and Bernie Sanders hopes Amy Klobuchar’s supporters will join his campaign:

I want to congratulate @AmyKlobuchar for running a strong, issues oriented campaign. I hope her supporters will join us in our fight to defeat Donald Trump in November and win real change. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 2, 2020

We don’t know how many of Klobuchar’s supporters will decide to feel the Bern, but we do know that Klobuchar isn’t going to endorse Sanders: