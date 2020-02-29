President Trump led a press conference featuring VP Mike Pence, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci and others working on the White House’s coronavirus response team.

There have been reports in the media that Dr. Fauci was being “muzzled” by Trump. The president was asked about it but let Dr. Fauci field the question instead. The media no doubt did not get what they were hoping for:

In other words, Dr. Fauci put some more “fake news” to rest here:

And with that the media will move onto a different talking point without learning a lesson.

They keep coming hour after hour, day after day.

