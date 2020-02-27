Some of the Democrats running for their party’s nomination have been telling some whoppers about the Trump administration and the coronavirus:

Go figure! AP fact check finds Dem candidates ‘distort coronavirus readiness’ to score political points against Trump https://t.co/Op5REHLQuX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 27, 2020

Elizabeth Warren joined the Dem fray with this proposal:

Tomorrow, I’m introducing a plan that takes every dime Donald Trump is spending on his wall, and diverting it to fighting the coronavirus. #CNNTownHall — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 27, 2020

With that, Sen. Ted Cruz wanted to know more about the “science” behind it:

How exactly would open borders protect us from the potential spread of a worldwide pandemic? https://t.co/bzUrvt1g6Y — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 27, 2020

Any anti-Trump port in a storm as far as the Warren campaign is concerned.

The Democrats certainly aren’t finding any shortage of reasons to insinuate or flat-out claim that Trump’s to blame for the coronavirus.