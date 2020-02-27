Some of the Democrats running for their party’s nomination have been telling some whoppers about the Trump administration and the coronavirus:

Elizabeth Warren joined the Dem fray with this proposal:

Trending

With that, Sen. Ted Cruz wanted to know more about the “science” behind it:

Any anti-Trump port in a storm as far as the Warren campaign is concerned.

The Democrats certainly aren’t finding any shortage of reasons to insinuate or flat-out claim that Trump’s to blame for the coronavirus.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusDonald TrumpElizabeth WarrenTed Cruz