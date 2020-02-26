Last night’s Democrat debate had its moments, but it also didn’t have its moments, and one of those is troubling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Sanders, who has AOC’s support for the Dem nomination, couldn’t help but agree:

If the subject of climate change had been brought up, we wish the line of questioning would have taken this form:

Some questions will never be asked.

We’d have been equally interested to hear more about Sanders’ plan for “virtually free electricity” within a few years.

