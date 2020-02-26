Last night’s Democrat debate had its moments, but it also didn’t have its moments, and one of those is troubling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:
Not a single climate change question. Horrifying.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 26, 2020
Sanders, who has AOC’s support for the Dem nomination, couldn’t help but agree:
A disgrace. https://t.co/O4G9u0xfDr
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 26, 2020
If the subject of climate change had been brought up, we wish the line of questioning would have taken this form:
Could you ask Senator Sanders if he took a private plane out of South Carolina last night.
— Sam Valley (@SamValley) February 26, 2020
Some questions will never be asked.
We’d have been equally interested to hear more about Sanders’ plan for “virtually free electricity” within a few years.