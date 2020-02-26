On Monday, Harvey Weinstein was convicted on two charges of rape and sexual assault. The next day, Hillary Clinton was asked about Weinstein’s support for her presidential campaign, and the spin began:

Clinton made it known that if she’s going under the bus, other Dems are going to join her:

Trending

It’s always very helpful when she does that.

Nice try though, Hillary.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsHarvey WeinsteinHillary Clinton