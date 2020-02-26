On Monday, Harvey Weinstein was convicted on two charges of rape and sexual assault. The next day, Hillary Clinton was asked about Weinstein’s support for her presidential campaign, and the spin began:

.@HillaryClinton deflects on her friend Harvey Weinstein: "He contributed to every Democrat's campaign, he contributed to Barack Obama’s campaign, and John Kerry’s campaign and Al Gore’s campaign, and to everyone’s campaign.” pic.twitter.com/uFjQoFf7CX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 26, 2020

Clinton made it known that if she’s going under the bus, other Dems are going to join her:

That's not the good statement she thinks it is. It seems the entire Democrat party was stained by Harvey. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) February 26, 2020

She’s not making he point she thinks she’s making lol — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) February 26, 2020

It’s always very helpful when she does that.

"If I'm gonna go down, I'm bringing everybody with me!" — Hillary R. Clinton — Quincy (@QuincyMckall) February 26, 2020

TRANSLATION: “We’re all took his money because we have no morals “ — 🇺🇸 DStratton 🇺🇸 (@DerrikStratton) February 26, 2020

Hard to deflect this! pic.twitter.com/xhtqoL4vJz — Joe Biden parody Candidate for the US Senate (@CobraJoeBiden) February 26, 2020

Nice try though, Hillary.