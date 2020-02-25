At the Democrat debate in South Carolina Tuesday night Michael Bloomberg seemed to have a better performance than his previous debate disaster, but there still were some problems.
But first, a question from Dave Rubin:
Not a joke tweet…
Has anyone said anything positive about America in this debate?
Well…
Kinda? Bloomberg said he felt the American military was more prepared now than it had been in the last few years.
Fact check: TRUE! Michael Bloomberg’s answer at one point seemed to be an argument to re-elect Trump:
Michael Bloomberg just gave President @realDonaldTrump a free campaign ad.
"One of the things that I've seen recently convinced me that the military today is better prepared than they've been in an awful long time…" pic.twitter.com/ZGGH2AxSgq
LOL. Perhaps that clip will be coming to a Trump 2020 ad in the near future!
Did Mike Bloomberg accidentally end up endorsing @realDonaldTrump’s plan building up the military during the #DemDebate tonight? He said:
"The military today is better prepared than they've been in an awful long time"
"They're doing a good job"pic.twitter.com/tf7A0wDMid
Hopefully President Trump will remember to thank Bloomberg in a tweet later.
LOL!!! You can’t make up this idiocy! https://t.co/OmhNaziXBA
I’m glad I’m not the only one who thought this. https://t.co/A1LPr8wTA0
