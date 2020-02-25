At the Democrat debate in South Carolina Tuesday night Michael Bloomberg seemed to have a better performance than his previous debate disaster, but there still were some problems.

But first, a question from Dave Rubin:

Not a joke tweet… Has anyone said anything positive about America in this debate? — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 26, 2020

Well…

Kinda? Bloomberg said he felt the American military was more prepared now than it had been in the last few years. — Brian Ruff (@DecaffDog) February 26, 2020

Fact check: TRUE! Michael Bloomberg’s answer at one point seemed to be an argument to re-elect Trump:

Michael Bloomberg just gave President @realDonaldTrump a free campaign ad. "One of the things that I've seen recently convinced me that the military today is better prepared than they've been in an awful long time…" pic.twitter.com/ZGGH2AxSgq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 26, 2020

LOL. Perhaps that clip will be coming to a Trump 2020 ad in the near future!

Did Mike Bloomberg accidentally end up endorsing @realDonaldTrump’s plan building up the military during the #DemDebate tonight? He said: "The military today is better prepared than they've been in an awful long time" "They're doing a good job"pic.twitter.com/tf7A0wDMid — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 26, 2020

Hopefully President Trump will remember to thank Bloomberg in a tweet later.

LOL!!! You can’t make up this idiocy! https://t.co/OmhNaziXBA — Ron Weddle (@DocHunter48) February 26, 2020