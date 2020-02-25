At the Democrat debate in South Carolina Tuesday night Michael Bloomberg seemed to have a better performance than his previous debate disaster, but there still were some problems.

Fact check: TRUE! Michael Bloomberg’s answer at one point seemed to be an argument to re-elect Trump:

LOL. Perhaps that clip will be coming to a Trump 2020 ad in the near future!

Hopefully President Trump will remember to thank Bloomberg in a tweet later.

