As we told you on Monday, President Trump’s official state visit to India included a stadium rally hosted by Prime Minister Modi where over 100,000 people were gathered. Video at the start of Trump’s speech showed a packed house:
‘This. Is. Amazing’! 100,000-plus at stadium rally for Trump in India made for quite the sight https://t.co/veF8lxE6cv
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 24, 2020
Unparalleled vibrancy at the world’s largest stadium. Watch… pic.twitter.com/RupPFsOq2z
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020
Trump just filled the world's largest cricket stadium with over 100,000 people in India.
Their reaction as he entered tells you everything you need to know: pic.twitter.com/ixk7bc2tfh
— The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 24, 2020
However, anti-Trump Resistance leader Scott Dworkin shared a video on Twitter purporting to show people walking out en masse during Trump’s speech:
Sad to see all these people leaving while Trump rambles on in India. pic.twitter.com/l0TvkjkH94
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 24, 2020
Predictably, Bette Midler LOVED it:
They hate him in India too! He’s hated WORLD WIDE!!! https://t.co/id1eVq0x8Z
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 24, 2020
You’ll notice that the video in question shows only a video screen of Trump speaking, and maybe there’s a reason for that:
Did you watch the original main rally? This is after. Do you see him on stage? They are rerunning the speeches on video as people depart.
— Computer Colonics (@FerfeLaBat) February 24, 2020
If you had actually watched the speech you would know this was after it was over.
— Cathy Patterson (@catgirl_watt99) February 25, 2020
Reality: https://t.co/2ckMzIYr4k
At 26:30 (a few seconds before Trump's speech ends) there is a shot of the crowd and they're still in their seats.#FactsMatter #Reality #DemocratLies #Gaslighting #EnemyOfThePeople
— Reality Hammer – Data Analytics Gunslinger 🗽 (@realityhammer) February 25, 2020
The Resistance wouldn’t misrepresent that in an attempt to make it appear the hundred-thousand people who waited possibly hours to get in turned around and left immediately, would they?
This was an hour after it was over. Nice try though
— ❌Can't remember❌ (@JustaGuy1225) February 25, 2020
Nice try idiot. That was a replay on the screen after it was over. You are a fool!
— Joe Diddy (@JoeDidonato5) February 25, 2020
Nice try on spreading fake news. This was after the event when speech was being replayed.
— Laurie (@sSkyleRr) February 25, 2020
This video is showing people leaving after the event was done , more BS from the Dems …just expect it Trump will win by a landslide no matter what you do.
— CERB -Marines (@CERBERUSMORMO) February 25, 2020
That’s a repeat telecast idiot after the event. Know what you are tweeting.
— Vineeth Nair (@vineethsn) February 25, 2020
No one can leave the event in the middle as this is a high security event. Even the roads outside the stadium were blocked for movement hours before the event. Are you usually this dumb or today is a special day for showing your vacuum? #NamasteyTrump #Ahmedabad #MoteraStadium
— ChaiTea (@bhuvikal) February 24, 2020
pic.twitter.com/9GJpcHuoBA that doesn’t sound like hatred to me
— The Hypocrats (@maga0045) February 24, 2020
— mallen (@mallen2010) February 24, 2020
Except that is after the rally. They replayed Trump's speech as people were leaving. India loves Trump.
— 🇺🇸Keep America Great!🇺🇸 (@TZaminski) February 25, 2020