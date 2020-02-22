This week brought with it news that U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell will become the acting Director of National Intelligence:

Happy to jump in and serve our country and our President @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/AagYtOq6iV — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 21, 2020

As you might have noticed, many on the Left had major problems with that move. One of those people is Susan Rice, as evidenced by this overload of self-unawareness presented by Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott:

Susan Rice on @RichardGrenell: “The problem is that Rick Grenell is one of the most massively dishonest people I’ve ever encountered. I’m not using this language lightly. He is a hack and a shill and that’s all he’s ever been." pic.twitter.com/fDn3JwfrrT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 21, 2020

Alternate headline: Susan Rice completely unaware that she’s Susan Rice:

The woman who leaped from UN ambassador to National Security Advisor strictly because she was willing to lie to the American public saying that a US ambassador is unqualified to be the acting director of the DNI is GOLD. https://t.co/mtuVEEyd01 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 22, 2020

Whoa… @AmbassadorRice called SOMEBODY ELSE massively dishonest and a black hole wasn't ripped into the space-time continuum! — Fishing With Fredo (@FishingwFredo) February 22, 2020

The “it was the video” lady speaks! https://t.co/45skbPd231 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 21, 2020

Wait, the lady who lied on FIVE Sunday shows for Obama about the terrorist attack on our consulate in Benghazi is calling someone ELSE a "hack and a shill"? https://t.co/GdJBMmbjA2 — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) February 22, 2020

Susan Rice should go on 5 Sunday Talk shows and blame @RichardGrenell “massive dishonesty” on watching too many YouTube videos. — Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier (@Paine_1776) February 21, 2020

That’s the only way Rice’s claim could get more shameless.

Were there any members of Obama’s national security team who weren’t complete psychopaths? https://t.co/PKAF4j3wei — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 21, 2020

We’ll have to think on that one for a while… a long while.

He never blamed a terror attack on a video and had someone arrested over it. https://t.co/UhjgCrn08K — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 21, 2020

With a straight face too. This is, literally, text book pathological. — Peter DeGiglio (@PeterDeGiglio) February 21, 2020

Hardcore partisan best known for brazenly lying about a terrorist attack weighs in: https://t.co/BgA6EKq1j2 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 21, 2020

From the woman who went on every Sunday show blathering about a YouTube video. Since she is already sitting down she might wanna shhhhh. https://t.co/EFyjVMIwiC — Stacey – AKA The Liberty Gypsy (@ScotsFyre) February 21, 2020

If any Republican had said this about a Democrat man who happens to be gay all hell would break loose! — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) February 21, 2020

If only we had a class of professional journalists. They'd be pointing this out every time she spoke. pic.twitter.com/FW0RPrMqIE — Dan Phillips (Inspired By Actual Events) (@BibChr) February 22, 2020

As if!