This morning President Trump tweet-slammed John Kerry and Sen. Chris Murphy for their dealings with Iranian leaders and accused them of violating the Logan Act:

As we told you earlier, Sen. Murphy has already responded, and the former secretary of state was asked about it on Fox News this morning. His response was quintessential Kerry:

The only thing missing from that clip is some James Taylor playing in the background.

Kerry’s going to dislocate his shoulders if he tries to carry any more water for the Iranian regime.

Tags: fox newsIranJohn Kerry