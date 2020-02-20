This morning President Trump tweet-slammed John Kerry and Sen. Chris Murphy for their dealings with Iranian leaders and accused them of violating the Logan Act:

John Kerry and Senator Chris Murphy grossly violated the Logan Act with respect to Iran. If a Republican did what they did, there would be very serious ramifications! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

As we told you earlier, Sen. Murphy has already responded, and the former secretary of state was asked about it on Fox News this morning. His response was quintessential Kerry:

THE HEADLINER: @JohnKerry responds to President Trump's accusation that he and Sen. Chris Murphy violated the Logan Act that forbids Americans from conducting rogue negotiations with foreign governments in disputes with the U.S. #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/LZne7NQwZ9 — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) February 20, 2020

Just wow! I honestly thought Fox News was interviewing @JZarif! Listen to @JohnKerry push #Iran's talking points.pic.twitter.com/2QHRD3Gdu1 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) February 20, 2020

The only thing missing from that clip is some James Taylor playing in the background.

Notice he completely refused to answer whether he was undermining the Presidents foreign policy…. — LvL 99 troll (@jnormanUSA) February 20, 2020

Strawman arguments from an Iran apologist who violated the Logan Act. https://t.co/iLKyh8ri8X — What Will Democrats Lie About Next? – Stu Cvrk (@STUinSD) February 20, 2020

If the Logan Act does not apply to Kerry and Murphy Then throw it away. — [email protected] (@1213treboR) February 20, 2020

Kerry’s going to dislocate his shoulders if he tries to carry any more water for the Iranian regime.