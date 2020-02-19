Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on “The View” today, and among the thoughts she shared was her opinion of who America is and isn’t built for when it comes to the ability to succeed:

.@AOC on why she’s “polarizing”: “Our political system is not designed for people like us. They’re not designed for working people to succeed, for young people, for women, for people of color.” Unlike others, "rich men are not the center of my universe." pic.twitter.com/kf1JZv5Ckx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 19, 2020

AOC on The View: “Our political system is not designed for people like us. They’re not designed for working people to succeed, for young people, for women, for people of color… Rich men are not the center of my universe, working families are.”pic.twitter.com/E1ZoLUJcLo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 19, 2020

Apparently it depends on what your definition of “rich” is, because AOC’s been doing plenty of cheerleading for a certain presidential campaign lately:

🤦🏼‍♀️Bernie Sanders is a millionaire, and the center of her universe. Good God, this woman is such a joke! — 🇺🇸 One Tweet At a Time 🇺🇸 (@JaneToegel) February 19, 2020

Bernie Sanders, the center of her political universe, is a rich man. A rich white man. An old, rich white man. https://t.co/F7YHglzc1c — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 19, 2020

“Our political system is not designed for people like us. They’re not designed for working people to succeed, for young people, for women, for people of color…" – Working woman of color that somehow became a Congressperson in said political system not designed for her. — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) February 19, 2020

Judging from how often the AOC-supported Bernie Sanders obsesses about the government getting its hands on more of billionaires’ money, sometimes it sure does seem like they’re the center of Bernie & AOC’s universe.

As for the rest of it, eye rolls are plentiful:

The system is not designed for the young, for the poc, for women to succeed. Says the successful young, poc, woman. — Binary (@lIllIlbinary) February 19, 2020

Didn't she go from being a bartender to member of Congress? WTH is she talking about? — Abbey Road 🇺🇲 (@Ballisticon) February 19, 2020

As she says this to a panel of old rich women 👍🏻😂 — Opey T (@noslipin) February 19, 2020

It must be nice to always play the victim. — Ryan🇺🇸 (@kingofreptar) February 19, 2020

She still is and wants to be a limousine liberal! — DemsRCrooked (@DubsterCali) February 19, 2020

As for the actual reason AOC’s “polarizing,” it might not be what the congresswoman thinks it is:

She "triggers" people because she's grossly misinformed, not because rich white men rule the universe. https://t.co/XColx6LNH8 — Samantha Sullivan (@SamSullivan) February 19, 2020

Bingo!

AOC also defended her presidential candidate of choice from questions of “how will you pay for that?”

.@AOC on Sanders paying for his policies: We don’t ask how Trump pays for military budget increases. When we talk about big government, we don’t talk about big government interjecting themselves into the bodies of women and gender nonconforming people for anti-choice policies. pic.twitter.com/7390GQpkxv — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 19, 2020

Oooooo-kay.

I cringe every time she speaks. That has to be some kind of record… — Just June 🥚🐇🌸 (@MissJitter) February 19, 2020