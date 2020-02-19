Many Democrats have in the recent past claimed that President Trump doesn’t respect the Constitution. The impeachment process in Congress brought out many Dems who wrapped themselves in the Constitution and quoted the Founders while presenting their case against Trump.

It appears that we’re getting back to where the Constitution contains some inconveniences for Democrats, as evidenced by what Stacey Abrams, who’s open to VP offers, said on “The View”:

Here’s the video:

Skirting the Constitution is bad… unless a Democrat proposes doing it.

We love rhetorical questions!

