Michael Bloomberg hasn’t participated in any caucuses or primaries yet, and he’s in his first debate tonight, but his campaign sees it as a race between the former NYC mayor, and Bernie Sanders. The rest should drop out for the good of the party:

From Axios:

In a “State of the Race” memo to Bloomberg gurus Sheekey and Howard Wolfson, senior adviser Mitch Stewart and states director Dan Kanninen argue:

“If Biden, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar remain in the race despite having no path to appreciably collecting delegates on Super Tuesday (and beyond), they will propel Sanders to a seemingly insurmountable delegate lead by siphoning votes away from [Bloomberg].”

At this point it takes a certain level of arrogance for the Bloomberg campaign to go there:

He’d really appreciate it.

What’s the next step for Bloomberg?

Wait for it!

For now, Bloomberg’s Twitter account is talking about Joe Biden as if he’s already dropped out of the race:

We’ll have to wait and see if Bloomberg asks his fellow Democrat candidates to drop out of the race to their faces at tonight’s debate.

