Georgia 2018 gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams still hasn’t formally conceded defeat in that state’s election, but the Democrat appears ready, willing and able to move on if any 2020 candidate not named “Trump” needs a running-mate:

Stacey Abrams tells @TheView she "absolutely" sees herself running for president one day—but for the 2020 cycle, she "would be honored" to run for vice president with whoever the Democratic nominee is. https://t.co/nL5hcluQnC — ABC News (@ABC) February 17, 2020

Abrams also said it would be a “disservice” if she were to decline a running-mate offer:

.@staceyabrams "would be honored to run for vice president with the nominee" if asked. "It would be doing a disservice to every woman of color, every woman of ambition… for me to say no," she adds. "I want it — of course I want to serve America." https://t.co/iSpno6P0QG pic.twitter.com/vMoFXE2jE2 — The View (@TheView) February 17, 2020

She might have to take care of other business first:

She needs to resign as self-proclaimed Governor of Georgia first. — Buddy (@acoustic_guitr) February 17, 2020

Well, that goes without saying! Maybe Abrams should just declare herself the rightful winner of the upcoming election:

You mean she isn't President already? https://t.co/lsfH8pVVms — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 17, 2020

She hasn’t claimed to be… yet.

