On Presidents’ Day, #PresidentWarren was trending high on Twitter. Even though the Massachusetts senator had disappointing outings in the Iowa caucuses (amid all of the Three Stooges-style mismanagement that accompanied it) while also finishing fourth in the New Hampshire primary, Warren’s campaign still has hope because of the social media trend, as do her higher profile supporters:

Hope springs eternal:

Trending

Judging from all the #PresidentWarren tweets coming from the @TeamWarren Twitter account and many of her campaign supporters, they might be one of the major reasons the hashtag is trending. Elsewhere, the hashtag is being commented on in more non-supportive ways:

Only time will tell if “#PresidentWarren” will trend again after the Nevada and South Carolina primaries.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignElizabeth WarrenMegan RapinoeSally Field