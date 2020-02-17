A questioner at a Pete Buttigieg event in Nevada picked up on something Bill Maher asked recently, and the Dem presidential candidate had his answer ready:
Voter at a veterans' town hall in Reno asks what Buttigieg will do if he were to win a general election but Trump calls it a conspiracy and refuses to leave office: "If he won’t leave, I guess if he’s willing to do chores we could work something out."
— Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 17, 2020
— Dan Merica (@merica) February 17, 2020