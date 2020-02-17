A questioner at a Pete Buttigieg event in Nevada picked up on something Bill Maher asked recently, and the Dem presidential candidate had his answer ready:

Voter at a veterans' town hall in Reno asks what Buttigieg will do if he were to win a general election but Trump calls it a conspiracy and refuses to leave office: "If he won’t leave, I guess if he’s willing to do chores we could work something out."

"I mean, if he won’t leave, I guess if he is willing to do chores we can work something out," he jokes, before saying it's important to win "way beyond cheating distance."

And it sounds like Buttigieg’s got his response down pat, because he was asked the question again later the same day and delivered the same answer:

Buttigieg was just asked this same question at an event in Carson City, and he made the same joke. https://t.co/vmCl5UMahQ — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) February 17, 2020

Buttigieg – oddly – got this question again at his next rally in Carson City. Buttigieg gave a similar answer, telling the audience that Trump not leaving office would "make for an awkward" move in day for he and Chasten. He has not been asked this question much before. https://t.co/0BEqvFd2ez — Dan Merica (@merica) February 17, 2020

Two straight events now Buttigieg has gotten this question, which came up every once in awhile down the stretch in New Hampshire but not this often. Does get the “how will you handle Trump” question at almost every event. https://t.co/xGxfPAENzH — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 17, 2020

Anybody at one of those rallies want to ask Buttigieg what he’ll do if Trump wins and Democrats refuse to accept the result… again?