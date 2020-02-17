As we told you earlier, former President Barack Obama took advantage of the 11th anniversary of the Recovery Act (aka “stimulus”) to claim credit for economic growth under Trump:

Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history. pic.twitter.com/BmdXrxUAUf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 17, 2020

“More than a decade later” certainly makes it clear Obama would like credit for today’s job growth. James Woods isn’t buying any of it:

The notion that you did anything but destroy this nation’s economy is beyond hilarious. “Those jobs are never coming back. What’s he going to do, wave a magic wand?” Yes, @realDonaldTrump did exactly that. Your only sad legacy was your blatant lies about ObamaCare. https://t.co/1vCePXZ3tv — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 17, 2020

Well, there it is!

He's trying like hell to take credit for Trump's economy 😂🤣 — Straight Savage (@BigSavage80) February 17, 2020

And all that throws a wrench in the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates insisting the economy is not going strong (for anybody other than billionaires).