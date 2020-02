As we told you yesterday, the Justice Department announced that it would not criminally charge former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe:

BREAKING: DOJ 'has decided not to pursue criminal charges against' fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe https://t.co/DZomaDLC00 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 14, 2020

Former lawyer with the FBI, Lisa Page, whose anti-Trump texts with Peter Strzok have become infamous, appeared in this tweet to be in a jovial mood from the news about McCabe: