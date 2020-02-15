When Hillary Clinton was on the “Ellen” show recently, she was asked how a vice-presidential offer would be received. She didn’t rule it out completely:

And with that it’s worth mentioning on a fairly slow news day what Drudge is reporting

Other outlets are now picking that up:

Trending

That could really make things interesting, but would Hillary accept the second fiddle position?

Stay tuned! But at least it’s given people something to talk about, not that Hillary will think some of it’s very funny.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignHillary ClintonMichael Bloomberg