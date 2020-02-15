When Hillary Clinton was on the “Ellen” show recently, she was asked how a vice-presidential offer would be received. She didn’t rule it out completely:

Hillary Clinton on being asked to be vice president: "Never say never" https://t.co/T5wf724PTz pic.twitter.com/K5fBfEXtTI — The Hill (@thehill) February 7, 2020

And with that it’s worth mentioning on a fairly slow news day what Drudge is reporting

EXCLUSIVE: BLOOMBERG CONSIDERS HILLARY RUNNING MATE DRUDGE: Bloomberg himself would go as far as to change his official residence from NY to homes he owns in CO or FL, since electoral college makes it hard for a POTUS and VPOTUS to be from same state. https://t.co/XH3TJA9nas pic.twitter.com/NuOy9w6HM8 — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) February 15, 2020

Other outlets are now picking that up:

Bloomberg reportedly considering Hillary Clinton as his running mate https://t.co/7NszALre25 pic.twitter.com/ALxHfISAPl — New York Post (@nypost) February 15, 2020

That could really make things interesting, but would Hillary accept the second fiddle position?

Please Lord. Let this come to pass. https://t.co/0HIFlZhi6I — Mike (@Doranimated) February 15, 2020

Stay tuned! But at least it’s given people something to talk about, not that Hillary will think some of it’s very funny.

🎶 This is my fight song

Take back my life song 🎶 https://t.co/AY4PGDRR28 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) February 15, 2020

The white super rich ticket because the little guy! — 🇺🇸Night “Dog-Faced Pony Soldier” Wood✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) February 15, 2020

They really want trump for four more years huh — Dr. Emmett Fitz-Hume (@dr_fitz_hume) February 15, 2020

@RealJamesWoods if elected, Bloomberg would need a full time food taster. https://t.co/KQvNHT1Rnl — David Anasco (@davidanasco) February 15, 2020

“Operation Screw Bernie 2.0” may have its first Medal of Honor recipient: Mike Bloomberg for courageously sacrificing his own life by jumping on a grenade. #TopMinion — JFH (@JeromehartlF) February 15, 2020

Mini-Mike considering asking Hillary to be his running mate. Does he have a terminal illness or is this simply a deathwish? — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 15, 2020