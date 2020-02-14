It’s 2020 and Trump is still president, which means Jim Acosta still feels that it’s still a dangerous time to tell the truth in America — but he’s moving forward undaunted. In this example, Acosta shared a Washington Post story about Trump and the bullying of kids:

Trump’s rhetoric has changed the way hundreds of kids are bullied in classrooms https://t.co/Rns2Sw8f4i — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 13, 2020

Does he know where he works?

Your network was just forced to settle a nine-figure lawsuit for bullying a child. https://t.co/jowQddM2tn — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 14, 2020

Your network bullied a kid for wearing a red hat. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) February 14, 2020

Your network just settled a lawsuit about how it treated a kid. Sit down. — Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) February 14, 2020

Works for network that just settled a lawsuit with a child they smeared as a Nazi for wearing a MAGA hat. —> https://t.co/2gIjFXoSPr — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) February 14, 2020

It’s entirely possible the people at CNN have been paying too much attention to Fox News to notice what’s happened on their own network.

didn’t your network just settle a defamation lawsuit with a teenager? — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 14, 2020

He said "in classrooms". It's okay to bully teens at pro-choice rallies. — BT (@back_ttys) February 14, 2020

CNN is truly best expert on bullying kids LMAO CNN settles Nick Sandmann defamation lawsuit in Covington Catholic High School controversy https://t.co/YzPumqZ7rT — wok_on_fire (@catosknife1) February 14, 2020

#EpicFail Jim Acosta. What is it going to take for you to pick and choose your statements? CNN paid at LEAST 250mil to Nick Sandmann. Who is the "bully"?https://t.co/eIuCw6i4hB — Fran (@FranVeeTee) February 14, 2020

Acosta should have sat this one out.