NBC News has reported some recent goings-on with the Trump administration this way:

The resignations and unusual moves by Barr come as Trump has sought revenge against officials who testified in the impeachment investigation. The president fired EU ambassador, a political supporter the president nominated, and had other officials moved out of the White House. — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 12, 2020

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson found some media malpractice in that tweet:

…Biased statement "sought revenge." One side would say that…but other side might say "sought to implement justice." There's not just one side to this story. It's better in news reports not to declare our opinions or mind reading as fact. https://t.co/QQesCj2H7D — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) February 12, 2020

But all too often the mainstream media do spin stories as if there’s only one side, and the Dems really appreciate it!

"It's better in news reports not to declare our opinions or mind reading as fact." – Sharyl Attkisson THIS! — Rev P. Wood (@DQuidic) February 12, 2020

This happen because, they are not journalists they are ACTIVISTS with a pre- conceived ideology! https://t.co/kk6ORgcu8E — Ismelda (@Joismelda) February 12, 2020

NBC has not been news for a long time. They are propaganda. — Jay (@mjbj731) February 12, 2020