With the start of the voting in the New Hampshire primary just hours away, President Trump held a rally in Manchester, where he pulled no punches about the Dems’ debacle last week in Iowa:

"The Democratic Party wants to run your health care, but they can't even run a caucus in Iowa," Trump says in Manchester. — Lauren Gambino (@laurenegambino) February 11, 2020

Ouch! Here’s video:

TRUMP: “The Democrat party wants to run your healthcare, but they can't even run a Caucus in Iowa” pic.twitter.com/OVQJW47wFf — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 11, 2020

Trump talking about the Iowa fiasco is legit funny pic.twitter.com/FIYqijuecL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 11, 2020

And it didn’t stop there:

Trump suggests the DNC is trying to screw Sen. Sanders again after Iowa. "They're doing it to you again, Bernie."#TrumpRallyNH — Cortney O'Brien (@obrienc2) February 11, 2020

Harsh, but fair!

“Democrats want to run your health care, but they can’t even run a caucus in Iowa!” 😂 New Hampshire is going to deliver big for @realDonaldTrump! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #nhpolitics #fitn pic.twitter.com/a2fkf79wki — Matt Mowers (@mowers) February 11, 2020

Who won Iowa? Nobody knows. Flip a coin. Flip a coin. 😂 — Kelly Cascadden (@kelly_cascadden) February 11, 2020

