During the State of the Union speech last week, President Trump announced a surprise reunion involving a military family:

A Washington Post “perspective” applied the required spin in the era of Trump:

They’re nothing if not predictable!

Trending

Just imagine where it’ll go if Trump’s re-elected.

null

Narrator: They in fact had no plans to “be better.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpSOTUState of the UnionU.S. militaryWashington Post