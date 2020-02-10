During the State of the Union speech last week, President Trump announced a surprise reunion involving a military family:

WELCOME HOME AND THANK YOU! President Trump thanked a military wife, Amy Williams, for her sacrifice. The president surprised Williams by telling her that her husband was home from Afghanistan. Watch the family reunion at the State of the Union. https://t.co/Adcv6LDKQc pic.twitter.com/45TYAMLig5 — KCENNews (@6NewsCTX) February 5, 2020

A Washington Post “perspective” applied the required spin in the era of Trump:

Perspective: Inspiring military family reunions actually hurt our soldiers https://t.co/1avnfnx0fp — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 10, 2020

They’re nothing if not predictable!

Trump derangement syndrome has reached a new high…. “don’t celebrate reunited families”??? Yes, I read the article. It’s a ridiculous argument. Ignore it. https://t.co/XuWxhJu7P3 — Joseph Wade Miller ✝️ (@J_Wade_Miller) February 10, 2020

Imagine being this broken by Trump Derangement. https://t.co/x1xR9THiZD — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 10, 2020

Just imagine where it’ll go if Trump’s re-elected.

[Trump takes out terrorist] Wapo: Actually, he was an austere scholar [Trump reunites military family at SOTU] Wapo: Actually, military reunions are badhttps://t.co/7uyWsAUxkh — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) February 10, 2020

You are complete and utter trash. https://t.co/SuUt07adFz — Laura 🇺🇸 (@thebeardzwife) February 10, 2020

Editors note!

This is the perspective of the

"austere religious scholar" https://t.co/6FwJptKfFt — The Thinking Voter (@AbieRubin) February 10, 2020

This is clickbait. The idea that "deployment-related challenges might creep up in the months after returning home" does not detract from the heartwarming triumph of reuniting families with their deployed servicemembers. Be better, @washingtonpost. https://t.co/NY6W1OjN2M — Drew Hudson (@DrewCHudson) February 10, 2020

Narrator: They in fact had no plans to “be better.”