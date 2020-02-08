As we told you last night, Pete Buttigieg was among some Democrat presidential candidates who criticized President Trump for ordering the airstrike that killed Iranian leader Soleimani:

"It depends on the circumstance and the information gathered to determine whether an action like that is justified…this isn't an episode of 24"-@PeteButtigieg on whether as president he would've ordered the Soleimani strike #DemDebate — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) February 8, 2020

Outrageous! Buttigieg just said he would not take out a terrorist responsible for killing 603 Americans, who had just killed a U.S. contractor, and who was actively planning more attacks They've totally lost it!https://t.co/SLZ8mzDtvz — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) February 8, 2020

After the debate, Townhall.com’s Cortney O’Brien asked a member of Team Pete about Buttigieg’s debate answer, and… well, see for yourself:

Mayor Pete’s team trying to explain his Soleimani answer after I mentioned the terror leader was plotting more attacks on Americans. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XmsyQlp0q2 — Cortney O'Brien (@obrienc2) February 8, 2020

Yikes. He probably should have just said “pass” to that question.

That sure is some spin… https://t.co/CerRNbLd0y — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) February 8, 2020

Some new spin on the previous spin might now be necessary.

That was an even worse explanation. — Christopher Driggers (@DrigNutz77) February 8, 2020

“Hi! Could you please take a moment to make Mayor Pete’s bad answer worse?” https://t.co/hD6xpYnbYM — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) February 8, 2020

Mission accomplished!

By him being alive, hundreds of US servicemen and Muslims are dead. This is bullcrap. https://t.co/40ajSzBwuB — Joshua Bell (@CoachCrazy) February 8, 2020

I'm old enough to remember when Bill Clinton decided to "look for alternatives" instead of taking out bin Laden when he had the chance. How'd that work out? https://t.co/teRkQJgYwM — Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) February 8, 2020

"Trump gave US soldiers TBI." – Mayo Pete's campaign November is going to be a massacre at the polls. https://t.co/cr5E8vQ6k8 — Ducky ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@thatjerkme) February 8, 2020

Stay tuned.