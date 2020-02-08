At the Democrat debate last night, the candidates were asked if they would not want to see a “democratic socialist” candidate nominated, and only one hand was raised:

If MSNBC’s “Hardball” host Chris Matthews had been on the stage his hand might have gone up too:

Here’s a longer clip:

Feel the Bern!

Is Matthews going to wonder if his cheerleading for Obama helped usher in an era of the Democratic Party sweeping more and more to the Left and this is where it’s ended up?

