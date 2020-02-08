As you know, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been sounding the alarm about the burning of fossil fuels for a long time now. But, as the election draws closer, he’s sounding the panic alarm even louder:

Maybe a Green New Deal would be less urgent if certain climate change alarmist politicians would cool it on the carbon footprints.

Perhaps because there’s “no time to waste” is why Sanders wants to get everywhere as fast as possible:

Do as they say, not as they do.

Not at all! Nor will there be any pledges from Dem candidates to lead by example:

The Democrats had a chance to get a “Green New Deal” foot in the door a while back:

Their bluff got called.

