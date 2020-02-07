At the beginning of this week, conservative talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh announced that he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and that he’d be taking time off for treatment when necessary.

Limbaugh was off the air from Tuesday through Thursday, but he did attend the State of the Union speech where he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Today, Rush was back behind the golden EIB microphone:

Among Rush’s comments was a brief explanation of how the State of the Union invite went down, and it involved a phone call from President Trump during a course of medical treatment. Here’s part of what Rush said in two tweets from @PolishPatriotTM:

Here’s the first hour of today’s show, which includes the full story near the beginning of the clip:

What a story!

All our best from Twitchy to Rush!

