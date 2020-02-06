President Trump is delivering remarks about the Senate acquitting him on two charges of impeachment, and his comments started with a slam on James Comey and other “dirty cops”:

Trump on James Comey: “We caught him in the act” of plotting a coup. Trump says the “dirty cops” like Comey need to be held accountable. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 6, 2020

"We caught him in the act," says @POTUS of @Comey. "Dirty cops. Bad people." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 6, 2020

. @realDonaldTrump: "Had I not fired James Comey, who was a disaster by the way, it’s possible I wouldn’t even be standing here right now. We caught him in the act. Dirty cops, bad people." pic.twitter.com/EwewjFb5r2 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 6, 2020

President Trump is unloading on James Comey and "dirty cops." This is far from over. He is NOT forgetting. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) February 6, 2020

Trump also had choice words for Adam Schiff and his previous allegations:

"They made up facts. A corrupt politician named Adam Schiff made up my statement to the Ukrainian president. He brought it out of thin air. Just made it up. They say, he's a screenwriter, a failed screenwriter," Trump says — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 6, 2020

"It was evil..leakers and liars…a witch hunt…started with the Russia, Russia, Russia, it was bull***t" President Trump now in what he calls a celebration in White House East Room after Senate acquits him — Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) February 6, 2020

Among those Trump complimented and thanks were his legal team, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:

Pres. Trump thanks his legal team following Senate acquittal. https://t.co/CAGZNQIreY pic.twitter.com/hNfqQnXjYk — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2020

Pres Trump compliments, thanks @SenateMajLdr for "fantastic job" in impeachment trial; adds that McConnell has pushed 191 federal judges, appointed by Pres Trump, through confirmation in the Senate — Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) February 6, 2020

