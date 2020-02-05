Many Democrats have expressed newfound respect for Sen. Mitt Romney after the announcement of his intention to vote to convict President Trump of abuse of power.

Kimberley Strassel spelled out for Romney who’s really going to take the brunt of his decision:

Mitt Romney may think he's taking a shot at POTUS. But any real damage he causes will in fact be to Senate Rs in tough races. Schumer's goal with all this was retaking the Senate. If he succeeds, he'll hopefully remember to send Romney a thank you. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) February 5, 2020

The Democrats are praising Romney now, but that likely won’t last long — unless of course his decision does, in fact, assist Schumer and the Dems. Stay tuned.