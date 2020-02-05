Many Democrats have expressed newfound respect for Sen. Mitt Romney after the announcement of his intention to vote to convict President Trump of abuse of power.

Kimberley Strassel spelled out for Romney who’s really going to take the brunt of his decision:

Trending

The Democrats are praising Romney now, but that likely won’t last long — unless of course his decision does, in fact, assist Schumer and the Dems. Stay tuned.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionAdam SchiffChuck SchumerDonald TrumpimpeachmentKimberley Strassel