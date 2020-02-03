Today both sides in the impeachment trial are making their closing statements to the Senate. Jay Sekulow, one of the members of the Trump defense team, showed a video proving just how long the Democrats have been dreaming of impeachment.

Jay Sekulow deploys a compelling exhibit in his closing argument: Video evidence of House Dems backing impeachment *before* Ukraine plot was exposed This goes to the (political & legal) accusation that the House was out to get him apart from the facts it found in its probe — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) February 3, 2020

The impeachment push started early and has included plenty of goalpost shifting along the way:

Jay Sekulow: "This entire campaign of impeachment that started from the very first day the president was inaugurated was partisan and it should never happen again." pic.twitter.com/PIrcmZCVxj — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) February 3, 2020

Jay Sekulow: the Democrat push to impeach the president started the day he took office. WATCH:pic.twitter.com/HFrgM4fuSz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 3, 2020

Look and you could also find plenty of evidence that it started even before Trump took office.