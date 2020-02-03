Closing arguments are being made today in the Senate impeachment trial, and Rep. Adam Schiff has brought his usual drama and hyperbole. Even Charlie Daniels’ television is over it:

Adam Schiff has been on television so much that my t v has started changing channels by itself. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) February 3, 2020

LOL! Even inanimate objects have had enough of the Schiff-show.