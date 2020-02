Today closing arguments are taking place in the Senate at the impeachment trial of President Trump. During the House impeachment managers’ turn, things took a turn for the surreal:

I did not expect Professor Dumbledore to be quoted in the Senate impeachment trial … but it just happened.

I didn’t have “Dumbledor” on my impeachment bingo card.

Yep, it’s come to this!

Here's the moment when Professor Dumbledore was entered into the official record of the impeachment trial, in a speech by @RepJasonCrow. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/tBFeCLaGSL — Justin Wingerter (@JustinWingerter) February 3, 2020

This speaks volumes, really:

Democrat Rep. Jason Crow citing the fictional literary work of Harry Potter and Albus Dumbledore on the floor of the Senate is the epitome of the #Resistance movement. And it says even more about the Democrats' impeachment case: their case is complete fiction. pic.twitter.com/IyxUhA95HQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 3, 2020

Schiff’s work of parody at a House impeachment hearing will fit well on the bookshelf alongside another work of fiction.

The House Democrats just read a Dumbledore quote from Harry Potter in their closing argument! 😂😂😂😂😂 — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) February 3, 2020

Really, Professor Dumbledore held up as an example to the the "world's greatest deliberative body" by the House Managers is freakin' unbelievable.

My goodness. — Double D (@whitewaterMkII) February 3, 2020

The Dems are really pulling out all the stops on the final day, no matter how ridiculous.