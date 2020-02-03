As you’ve probably noticed, President Trump has a nickname for presidential candidate Bloomberg: Mini Mike:

Mini Mike is part of the Fake News. They are all working together. In fact, Bloomberg isn’t covering himself (too boring to do), or other Dems. Only Trump. That sounds fair! It’s all the Fake News Media, and that’s why nobody believes in them any more. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

And that’s where CNN’s intrepid Resistance journo Jim Acosta came in for an attempted “gotcha”:

The father of the Constitution President James Madison was 5’ 4” https://t.co/4XELAgFpt4 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 2, 2020

What would the nation do without media firefighters in the era of Trump?

Oh God. Acosta is actually defending Bloomberg's honor. https://t.co/IzCLMazFsS — Miguel de León (@xchixm) February 2, 2020

Journalism!

What would the world do without Jim Acosta? https://t.co/eeyqxQpEff — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 2, 2020

Trump has completely broken the brains of Journos https://t.co/YVnnlYTnGp — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 2, 2020

Trump making y'all talk about Little Mike's height. Mission accomplished. https://t.co/CjmfgWlTq0 — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) February 2, 2020

It never fails.

Abraham Lincoln was 6’ 4” — MarieTweets 🇺🇸 (@mkues65) February 2, 2020

Everyone back then was 5' 4" dumbass https://t.co/r9TBfEkpuq — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) February 3, 2020

I wonder if James Madison ever attacked a White House intern a national TV. — RightWired (@_donaldson) February 2, 2020

How big were his hands? I ask because it's okay to make fun of THAT. https://t.co/F5cB862YkC — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 3, 2020

Acosta might leave out some other details:

Madison, however, was NOT a gun grabbing, sugar stealing megalomaniac with delusions of grandeur… https://t.co/eH7kPz4Ymw — Stoo (@_s2_11) February 3, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.