As you’ve probably noticed, President Trump has a nickname for presidential candidate Bloomberg: Mini Mike:

And that’s where CNN’s intrepid Resistance journo Jim Acosta came in for an attempted “gotcha”:

What would the nation do without media firefighters in the era of Trump?

Trending

Journalism!

It never fails.

Acosta might leave out some other details:

Fact check: TRUE.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJames MadisonJim Acosta