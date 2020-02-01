A couple years ago, Adam Savage flipped out over the repeal of net neutrality before getting his own myth busted. But that meltdown was tempered compared to what Savage had in store for Senate Republicans after the vote about witnesses at the Senate trial:

Yikes! Sounds like somebody should do a wellness check:

You mad, bro? https://t.co/mBFDM6r2Sj — Mulder’s Fear of saying “Eric Ciaramella” Aloud (@proteinwisdom) February 1, 2020

This week on Mythbusters: Can you really give yourself a stroke? https://t.co/uKh6Yimtkq — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 1, 2020

Are you OK? https://t.co/oERx6N7d8b — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 1, 2020

We’re not really sure.

Speaking of not pretty, you're an angry little man who thought this was creative. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 1, 2020

This is your periodic reminder that a reliance on endless adjectives remains the hallmark of poor (no good, amateur, and completely forgettable) writing. https://t.co/Uv3S2cPuHR — prop op (@ProperOpinion) February 1, 2020

The ability of anti-Trump Resistance types to find the energy for a fresh meltdown every couple of weeks is indeed impressive:

How many times have we been through this during the Trump presidency where people have complete and utter freak outs over things no one is going to remember a month later? https://t.co/iHqTXShDgV — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 1, 2020

And that will be sooner rather than later.