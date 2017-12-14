Now that Net Neutrality’s been repealed, former “Mythbusters” co-host Adam Savage is stepping up to bust the myth that FCC Chair Ajit Pai is a decent human being:

Chairman Ajit Pai, IMO you are a dishonest, bought-and-paid-for shill. In the words of ee cummings: "[You are] an ass upon which everything has sat on except a man". You should be ashamed at your contribution to the destruction of what is an important civil right. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) December 14, 2017

Mkay …

Is it exhausting being a professional victim? — James Smith (@DroppinTheMitts) December 14, 2017

It’s certainly exhausting reading these Chicken Little tweets. What’s say we bust one of Adam’s own myths right now?

The internet is not a civil right you clown…. — Jayson ✈️ ✈️ ✈️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Jayson1234567) December 14, 2017

The internet isn't a civil right, you Boob — JR Byrd (@jrb802) December 14, 2017

Internet is not a right. Jesus christ. — Prime Cuckington 🇨🇦 (@MCGA2019) December 14, 2017

It’s almost as if Adam has no clue what he’s talking about.

This is some alarmist bs — Lou (@LouMcGopher) December 14, 2017

The hyperbole is at a fevered pitch. — August West (@LibertySalemOR) December 14, 2017

What a fucking drama queen. — Crftbrlvr (@Klaus_Flauten) December 14, 2017

Now that’s savage.