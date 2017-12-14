Now that Net Neutrality’s been repealed, former “Mythbusters” co-host Adam Savage is stepping up to bust the myth that FCC Chair Ajit Pai is a decent human being:
Chairman Ajit Pai, IMO you are a dishonest, bought-and-paid-for shill. In the words of ee cummings: "[You are] an ass upon which everything has sat on except a man". You should be ashamed at your contribution to the destruction of what is an important civil right.
— Adam Savage (@donttrythis) December 14, 2017
Mkay …
Well then. https://t.co/DDXNvo6rNi
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 14, 2017
No sir, this isn't an overreaction. https://t.co/yDXNYtGj6O
— BT (@back_ttys) December 14, 2017
Is it exhausting being a professional victim?
— James Smith (@DroppinTheMitts) December 14, 2017
It’s certainly exhausting reading these Chicken Little tweets. What’s say we bust one of Adam’s own myths right now?
The internet is not a civil right you clown….
— Jayson ✈️ ✈️ ✈️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Jayson1234567) December 14, 2017
The internet isn't a civil right, you Boob
— JR Byrd (@jrb802) December 14, 2017
Internet is not a right. Jesus christ.
— Prime Cuckington 🇨🇦 (@MCGA2019) December 14, 2017
It’s almost as if Adam has no clue what he’s talking about.
This is some alarmist bs
— Lou (@LouMcGopher) December 14, 2017
The hyperbole is at a fevered pitch.
— August West (@LibertySalemOR) December 14, 2017
What a fucking drama queen.
— Crftbrlvr (@Klaus_Flauten) December 14, 2017
Now that’s savage.