With GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander saying he’ll vote against witnesses at the Senate impeachment trial, it’s looking increasingly like President Trump could be acquitted either tonight or tomorrow. This morning, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it’s a “big day today,” but Sen. Chuck Schumer’s mood isn’t nearly as jovial:

Sen. Schumer says it’s “deeply disturbing” that some Republican Senators announced they would vote against hearing additional evidence https://t.co/P07NpVjoY1 pic.twitter.com/XNvdzuP0so

“Additional evidence”? When the Democrats sent over the two articles of impeachment they said they contained “ironclad evidence” of presidential wrongdoing, so why would that even be necessary?

Schumer: I believe the truth will eventually come out. My Republican colleagues should think about that before they vote today. — Kellan Howell (@kellanhowell) January 31, 2020

Again, if Schumer’s trying to imply that the “truth” wasn’t contained in the House’s articles of impeachment, he’s doing a good job of that.

But Schumer has set two clear post-trial talking points for the Democrats. The first is that the entire Republican Party is complicit in a “cover-up”:

Chuck Schumer: "If my Republican colleagues refused to even consider witnesses and documents in this trial, this country is headed toward the greatest cover-up since Watergate." pic.twitter.com/npr9DunKik — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 31, 2020

And the second talking point Schumer has helped set is that if Trump wins again in November, it’ll be illegitimate:

Sen. Chuck Schumer: "If my Republican colleagues refuse to even consider witnesses and documents…what will the president conclude?" "He'll conclude he can do it again—and Congress can do nothing about it. He can try to cheat in his election again." https://t.co/X8RoJ31bvJ pic.twitter.com/Sr3VWCsDn3 — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) January 31, 2020

If Democrats like Schumer are already trying to make it abundantly clear they don’t expect to win the election in November, they’re doing a good job.

House Democrats said they had over whelming evidence and no further GOP witnesses were needed. Now Schumer states it’s the biggest coverup since Watergate because the Senate will not allow additional witnesses. This is what 100% partisan BS looks like. — J79129 (@j79129) January 31, 2020

Bingo!