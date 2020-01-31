With GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander saying he’ll vote against witnesses at the Senate impeachment trial, it’s looking increasingly like President Trump could be acquitted either tonight or tomorrow. This morning, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it’s a “big day today,” but Sen. Chuck Schumer’s mood isn’t nearly as jovial:
Sen. Schumer says it’s “deeply disturbing” that some Republican Senators announced they would vote against hearing additional evidence https://t.co/P07NpVjoY1 pic.twitter.com/XNvdzuP0so
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 31, 2020
“Additional evidence”? When the Democrats sent over the two articles of impeachment they said they contained “ironclad evidence” of presidential wrongdoing, so why would that even be necessary?