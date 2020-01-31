As we told you earlier, GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander explaining why he’d vote “no” on impeachment trial witnesses has been a blow to Democrats hoping to drag out the trial. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems to know the end is near:

In other words, congressional Democrats — Rep. Adam Schiff in particular — are about to have a bad day.

Cocaine Mitch for the win… again.

