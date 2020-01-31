As we told you earlier, GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander explaining why he’d vote “no” on impeachment trial witnesses has been a blow to Democrats hoping to drag out the trial. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems to know the end is near:
“Big day today,” @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell tells me as he arrives at his Senate office for the day. #impeachment @ABCPolitics
— Devin Dwyer (@devindwyer) January 31, 2020
McConnell as he walked in “big day today”
— Marianne LeVine (@marianne_levine) January 31, 2020
In other words, congressional Democrats — Rep. Adam Schiff in particular — are about to have a bad day.
LOL
Beast. https://t.co/SXAljOobCD
— RBe (@RBPundit) January 31, 2020
— Eric Ciaramella is the whistleblower (@luvofUSA) January 31, 2020
— Literally Dan (@mavblur) January 31, 2020
https://t.co/CLPLFrzbCv pic.twitter.com/duDSOxtEZc
— 🇺🇸 Building Trumpmore ⚒️ (@k_ovfefe) January 31, 2020
— TheFakeImpeachment (@NewDeepState1) January 31, 2020
All time greatest pic.twitter.com/X1TZqISIby
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 31, 2020
Cocaine Mitch for the win… again.
***
Related:
Ex Hillary spox Brian Fallon praises Mitt Romney for taking ‘principled position’ on vote for new witnesses and documents