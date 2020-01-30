President Trump held a rally in Iowa Thursday night, and it was a packed house as usual:

The crowd at the Trump rally in Des Moines, Iowa today. This is possibly the most attended political rally in Iowa history. pic.twitter.com/0mYH4BsRrM — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 31, 2020

Pres Trump ends 1 hr 25 min campaign speech in Iowa, declaring “America is thriving like never before – the best is yet to come." His next rally is Feb 10 in Manchester, NH, on the eve of the NH Primary. pic.twitter.com/W2hLLAIrew — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 31, 2020

CNN’s Jim Acosta provided some running commentary and fact-checking that wasn’t unpredictable:

Trump went back to one of his oldest lies at his rally in Iowa tonight, saying CNN turned off its camera when he mentioned the network. Not true. But everybody in the crowd turned around to see — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 31, 2020

For example… At tonight’s rally, NBC is operating the transmission pool camera. That camera is sending out a live uninterrupted feed for the networks. CNN and other networks don’t turn off their cameras. We have one network providing a feed. Other cams shooting live shots. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 31, 2020

The triggering continued:

Previewing his 2020 message, Trump returning to ugly anti-immigrant rhetoric at rally in Iowa, heaping contempt on migrants heading for the border: “Some of those people are stone cold killers.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 31, 2020

And that’s just a sampling. There’s nothing quite like the totally objective coverage from CNN’s chief White House media firefighter!

You ok Jim? — Political Gritty (@PoliticalGritty) January 31, 2020

Anyone ever wonder how much lower @CNN ratings would be if they didn't count airports running it 24/7 on mute? Serious question. — Peter DeGiglio (@PeterDeGiglio) January 31, 2020

Maybe CNN’s ratings would be better if some of their hosts didn’t spend so much of their time watching Fox News.