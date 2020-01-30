President Trump held a rally in Iowa Thursday night, and it was a packed house as usual:

Trending

CNN’s Jim Acosta provided some running commentary and fact-checking that wasn’t unpredictable:

The triggering continued:

And that’s just a sampling. There’s nothing quite like the totally objective coverage from CNN’s chief White House media firefighter!

Maybe CNN’s ratings would be better if some of their hosts didn’t spend so much of their time watching Fox News.

