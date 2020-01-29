As we told you earlier, Sen. Chuck Schumer was bringing Lev Parnas as an invited guest to sit in the gallery during today’s impeachment trial proceedings. But there was an unanswered question:

Lev Parnas to attend today's impeachment trial thanks to Chuck Schumer (But can he even get in with his court-ordered GPS tracker?) https://t.co/4MJJYkeErn — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 29, 2020

Would Parnas be allowed in with his court-ordered GPS tracker? We now know the answer. Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham describe what happened:

Scenes from the impeachment trial: Schumer invited Lev Parnas to be his personal guest today at the trial. Minutes ago, Parnas was ejected from the gallery…because he’s wearing an ankle bracelet mandated bc he’s a criminal defendant accused of serious felonies! #CantMakeItUp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 29, 2020

The best way to sum up this whole debacle is to understand that Senator Schumer’s desire for Lev Parnas to attend the Senate trial apparently cannot be accommodated because Mr. Parnas has an electronic ankle bracelet imposed upon him by the court. You can’t make this up. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 29, 2020

It really is a circus!

If that ain't the definition of the caliber of this entire charade, I don't really know what is. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) January 29, 2020

Bingo.