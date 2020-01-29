Today we’ve reached the “questions from senators” phase of the impeachment trial in the Senate. So far most, if not all, of the questions submitted by Senate Democrats have been directed toward Adam Schiff and the House impeachment managers. Katie Pavlich saw the House managers as being very prepared for what they were asked:

Very obvious Senate Democrats coordinated with Democrat impeachment managers on what questions would be asked. They have video responses ready to go and their managers are reading from sheets of paper. Remember when the outrage was over McConnell coordinating with the WH? — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 29, 2020

Additionally, the questions from Dem senators to the House impeachment managers have been the softest of softballs:

I literally just asked this question 😳 https://t.co/oVjpHfXF4s pic.twitter.com/lwxuFmGiq5 — Janies Got A GUN* (@texaskowgirls) January 29, 2020

But it's the Dems doing it, so you know, it's perfectly legit. 🙄👇 https://t.co/YgDiVZdZaY — 🇺🇸Rockin' My World (@LoveOfBlackLabs) January 29, 2020

