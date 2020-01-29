Today we’ve reached the “questions from senators” phase of the impeachment trial in the Senate. So far most, if not all, of the questions submitted by Senate Democrats have been directed toward Adam Schiff and the House impeachment managers. Katie Pavlich saw the House managers as being very prepared for what they were asked:

Additionally, the questions from Dem senators to the House impeachment managers have been the softest of softballs:

