As we told you earlier this month, Democrat congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has sued Hillary Clinton for defamation:

Dems in Disarray, Cont.: Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation https://t.co/zh03FYPF2D — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 22, 2020

However, the attempts from the Gabbard camp to serve Clinton have hit their second snag:

Hillary Clinton's Secret Service agents turned down a process server's attempts to deliver Tulsi Gabbard's defamation lawsuit to her in Chappaqua (not clear that HRC was there then). Lawyer David Kendall also turned server away. https://t.co/HuHRXEeavY — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 30, 2020

From the New York Post:

Hillary Clinton has now twice snubbed a process server attempting to deliver the defamation lawsuit filed against her by Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, according to Gabbard’s attorney. “I find it rather unbelievable that Hillary Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she won’t accept service of process,” the congresswoman’s attorney, Brian Dunne, told The Post. “But I guess here we are.” Dunne said their process server first attempted to effect service at the Clinton’s house in Chappaqua Tuesday afternoon — but was turned away by Secret Service agents.

Really though, the jokes write themselves:

Clinton didn’t wipe this server with a cloth, but the effect was the same, for the time being:

