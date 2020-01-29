The multi-year effort from the Democrats to impeach President Trump (and the parade of “witnesses” who haven’t actually witnessed much of anything) has left Fox Business Network’s Charles Payne shaking his head while properly diagnosing a big inside-the-Beltway problem that’s been exposed as a result of all the Resistance triggering:

Revenge of the Swamp

After watching three years of efforts to undo Presidential election I've learned the greatest risk in D.C. are vindictive and bitter unelected officials. When dismissed or ideas rejected they become Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction "I will not be ignored!" — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) January 29, 2020

Exactly! The unelected bureaucracy is pissed and they’ve made no secret about any of it.

Assistant to the undersecretary to the secretary of the bureau station section undersecretary thinks he knows better. — Scott Terzian (@scott_terzian) January 29, 2020

It’s difficult to argue otherwise.