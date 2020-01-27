Democrats are using a New York Times report about what sources have said they’ve read in a manuscript for a forthcoming book from John Bolton as proof that there must be witnesses called at the impeachment trial.

GOP Rep. Mark Meadows isn’t playing that game… again:

And if this goes nowhere, rest assured another narrative-booster will come along right after that one.

Stay tuned!

