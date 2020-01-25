The opening day of Donald Trump’s lawyers presenting his defense to the Senate had CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin saying that the White House is winning:

CNN’s Toobin after White House defense: “the president is winning here”https://t.co/TJl7uYM7XE pic.twitter.com/L8NzhGEtT9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2020

And knowing that, perhaps a narrative shift is necessary for Dems and the media, and Toobin showed them how it’s done:

Here's that clip of Toobin mocking the Trump legal team as "White House and white people" and "a lesson in the diversity of the two parties" (so ignoring how all lead 2020 Dems are white) He also went the sexism route, wondering if the female lawyers will be "allowed to argue" pic.twitter.com/R5dD2MqFBQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 25, 2020

There’s a bonus swipe at Republican “sexism” in there with Toobin hinting that Trump’s team might not allow the women to speak.

How do you know that President Trump's team totally annihilated all Democrat arguments? Because CNN is talking about how the President's team is "too white." Yes, really. — Abigail Marone (Text LIFE to 88022) (@abigailmarone) January 25, 2020

@JeffreyToobin desperately scraping the bottom of the barrel. The Lawyer's skin color is sooooo relevant😂😂 https://t.co/aTZS9aeTnH — Marianne (@BanCharlotte) January 25, 2020

Jeffrey Toobin was just criticizing the #TrumpDefense team for being all white men. Seriously. 😂😭 If that’s the best counter they can come up with, I’m pretty sure Trump is going to be just fine. Enjoy! — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) January 25, 2020

This is how unhinged the left has become. Fake News CNN criticizes Trump's legal team for being "too white." I'm not kidding. And not one liberal will denounce this trash on CNN. #Shampeachment #Trump #CNNisGarbage #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #CNNIsFakeNews #ImpeachThis https://t.co/I4CpxHLOun — Jack Kitchen (@JacksPickPhone) January 25, 2020

The Trump team’s defense will resume on Monday, but media hackery isn’t expected to take any time off.