The opening day of Donald Trump’s lawyers presenting his defense to the Senate had CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin saying that the White House is winning:

And knowing that, perhaps a narrative shift is necessary for Dems and the media, and Toobin showed them how it’s done:

There’s a bonus swipe at Republican “sexism” in there with Toobin hinting that Trump’s team might not allow the women to speak.

The Trump team’s defense will resume on Monday, but media hackery isn’t expected to take any time off.

